Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js NFT Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@venly/connect
A platform for easy integration of ARKANE into 3rd party services
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
opensea-js
JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mintbase
Powerful open-source library for doing all things NFTs on the NEAR protocol.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tqtezos/minter-contracts
A set of tools and libraries to bring creation, management, and sales of NFTs to any application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-base-crypto
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-exchange-transactions
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-base-transactions
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-exchange-crypto
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nft-image-proxy
Image Proxy for use with Wallets
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/core-nft-crypto
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-indexer-api
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/utils
A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
snt
@primenums/solana-nft-tools
Collection of helper functions for interacting with Solana NFTs.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xeta-js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-base-api
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-exchange-api
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-examples
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/client
A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ato
atomicassets
js module to fetch data from the atomicassets NFT standard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/cli
A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
elven-mint
Script for automating minting NFTs on the Elrond blockchain
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ind
@tezos-dappetizer/indexer
Tezos Dappetizer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uti
@tezos-dappetizer/utils
Utilities for Tezos Dappetizer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
614
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sbs
simple-bch-slp
Simple SLP is a package written in nodejs to deal with bitcoin-cash slp and bch transaction
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dat
@tezos-dappetizer/database
Database support for Tezos Dappetizer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
533
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cli
@tezos-dappetizer/cli
Command line interface for Tezos Dappetizer to run it just from a config file.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ma
@nftstorage/metaplex-auth
A client library for nft.storage designed for metaplex NFT uploads
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wban-nfts
Smart-contracts for wBAN NFTs
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ti
@tezos-dappetizer/token-indexer
Token Indexer module for Tezos Dappetizer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rightshare-js
Javascript library for NFT Rightshare
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
@zoralabs/nft-metadata
Generic nft metadata parsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nano-nft-messages
Nano NFT messages and converters for the Nano NFT Node protocol.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rar
rarepress
> Decentralized NFT Operating System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mintbase-bridge
Embed NFT market
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nem
nobuddy-express-metadata-api
Simple nodejs metadata API implementation for NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collections for express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nec
@zoralabs/nft-editions-contracts
NFT Factory Contracts
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nft
@hempworks/nftmaker
configuration-based NFT image generator
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dp
@tezos-dappetizer/database-postgres
Postgres database support for Tezos Dappetizer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ps
paras-sdk
Paras is an NFT marketplace that focuses on digital card collectibles. We thrive upon bringing conventional collectibles to crypto space. Trading cards have been bulletproof and forever lasting since they were introduced back in the 80s. We believe that e
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nif
niftygateway
<p align="center"> <a href="https://niftygateway.com/#/fordevs" rel="noopener" target="_blank_nifty"><img width="150" src="https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/nftgimagebucket/NFTGLogo.png" alt="Nifty Gateway logo"></a></p> </p>
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nga
@protokol/nft-generator-api
NFT Generator And Helper Tester
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
@propsproject/nft-sdk
Props NFT SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
@protokol/nft-client
A Light TypeScript Client Supporting NFT And Public ARK REST API
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
@propsproject/nft-core
Props NFT core contracts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tak
takoyaki
ENS the fun and easy way; like a box of cereal, there is a toy at the bottom.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package