10 Best Node.js NFT Libraries

@venly/connect

A platform for easy integration of ARKANE into 3rd party services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

opensea-js

JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago

mintbase

Powerful open-source library for doing all things NFTs on the NEAR protocol.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
12d ago

@tqtezos/minter-contracts

A set of tools and libraries to bring creation, management, and sales of NFTs to any application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1mo ago

@protokol/nft-base-crypto

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-exchange-transactions

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-base-transactions

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-exchange-crypto

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3mos ago

nft-image-proxy

Image Proxy for use with Wallets

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
18d ago

@protokol/core-nft-crypto

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-indexer-api

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/utils

A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4mos ago
snt

@primenums/solana-nft-tools

Collection of helper functions for interacting with Solana NFTs.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
7d ago

xeta-js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2d ago

@protokol/nft-base-api

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-exchange-api

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-examples

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/client

A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
ato

atomicassets

js module to fetch data from the atomicassets NFT standard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit

@protokol/cli

A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4mos ago
em

elven-mint

Script for automating minting NFTs on the Elrond blockchain

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9d ago
ind

@tezos-dappetizer/indexer

Tezos Dappetizer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
uti

@tezos-dappetizer/utils

Utilities for Tezos Dappetizer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
614
Last Commit
sbs

simple-bch-slp

Simple SLP is a package written in nodejs to deal with bitcoin-cash slp and bch transaction

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
dat

@tezos-dappetizer/database

Database support for Tezos Dappetizer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
533
Last Commit
cli

@tezos-dappetizer/cli

Command line interface for Tezos Dappetizer to run it just from a config file.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
ma

@nftstorage/metaplex-auth

A client library for nft.storage designed for metaplex NFT uploads

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit

wban-nfts

Smart-contracts for wBAN NFTs

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago
ti

@tezos-dappetizer/token-indexer

Token Indexer module for Tezos Dappetizer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit

rightshare-js

Javascript library for NFT Rightshare

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
nm

@zoralabs/nft-metadata

Generic nft metadata parsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit

nano-nft-messages

Nano NFT messages and converters for the Nano NFT Node protocol.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
rar

rarepress

> Decentralized NFT Operating System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit

mintbase-bridge

Embed NFT market

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nem

nobuddy-express-metadata-api

Simple nodejs metadata API implementation for NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collections for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
nec

@zoralabs/nft-editions-contracts

NFT Factory Contracts

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
nft

@hempworks/nftmaker

configuration-based NFT image generator

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
dp

@tezos-dappetizer/database-postgres

Postgres database support for Tezos Dappetizer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
ps

paras-sdk

Paras is an NFT marketplace that focuses on digital card collectibles. We thrive upon bringing conventional collectibles to crypto space. Trading cards have been bulletproof and forever lasting since they were introduced back in the 80s. We believe that e

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
nif

niftygateway

<p align="center"> <a href="https://niftygateway.com/#/fordevs" rel="noopener" target="_blank_nifty"><img width="150" src="https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/nftgimagebucket/NFTGLogo.png" alt="Nifty Gateway logo"></a></p> </p>

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
nga

@protokol/nft-generator-api

NFT Generator And Helper Tester

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ns

@propsproject/nft-sdk

Props NFT SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
nc

@protokol/nft-client

A Light TypeScript Client Supporting NFT And Public ARK REST API

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
nc

@propsproject/nft-core

Props NFT core contracts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
tak

takoyaki

ENS the fun and easy way; like a box of cereal, there is a toy at the bottom.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago