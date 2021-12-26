Categories
10 Best Node.js News API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
google-search-results-nodejs
Google Search Results Node.JS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
new
newsapi
A promise-based node interface for NewsAPI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apple-news
A Node.js client for interacting with the Apple News API 📰
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
693
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gnr
google-news-rss
🗞 A node module (with browser support) that searches Google News RSS Feed and returns a usable JSON response
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fee
feedly
Node API for Feedly
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn
realtime-newsapi
Financial News Aggregator - Real Time & Query API for Financial News
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ha
hn-api
Node wrapper for the Hacker News API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nyt
nyt
A basic Node.js wrapper for the New York Times API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
new
newyorktimes
A Node.js wrapper for New York Times' API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hj
hn.js
Hacker News Scraper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gn
guardian-news
Guardian News API NodeJS Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
new
newscred
Node.js NewsCred API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nhn
node-hacker-news
Hacker News Node Client
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ana
alchemy-news-api
An Alchemy News API library for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nan
news-api-njs
A Node app that hooks into newsapi.org
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bing.search
Bing Search API client for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bin
bingnews
A Node library for getting news data from Bing
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package