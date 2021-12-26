openbase logo
10 Best Node.js News API Libraries

google-search-results-nodejs

Google Search Results Node.JS

ISC
35
1.8K
2mos ago
4.0/ 5
newsapi

A promise-based node interface for NewsAPI

MIT
119
1.6K
2yrs ago

apple-news

A Node.js client for interacting with the Apple News API 📰

MIT
34
693
4yrs ago
gnr

google-news-rss

🗞 A node module (with browser support) that searches Google News RSS Feed and returns a usable JSON response

MIT
23
58
4yrs ago
fee

feedly

Node API for Feedly

MIT
119
22
3yrs ago
rn

realtime-newsapi

Financial News Aggregator - Real Time & Query API for Financial News

MIT
59
4
8mos ago
ha

hn-api

Node wrapper for the Hacker News API

Unknown
17
12
7yrs ago
nyt

nyt

A basic Node.js wrapper for the New York Times API

MIT
25
11
7yrs ago
new

newyorktimes

A Node.js wrapper for New York Times' API

MIT
4
4
7yrs ago
hj

hn.js

Hacker News Scraper

MIT
6
0
6yrs ago
gn

guardian-news

Guardian News API NodeJS Module

MIT
1
0
7yrs ago
new

newscred

Node.js NewsCred API

MIT
2
0
7yrs ago
nhn

node-hacker-news

Hacker News Node Client

ISC
1
1
6yrs ago
ana

alchemy-news-api

An Alchemy News API library for Node.js

Unknown
2
1
6yrs ago
nan

news-api-njs

A Node app that hooks into newsapi.org

ISC
0
0
5yrs ago
bs

bing.search

Bing Search API client for NodeJS

MIT
14
1
7yrs ago
bin

bingnews

A Node library for getting news data from Bing

BSD-2-Clause
1
0
5yrs ago