9 Best Node.js Netflix API Libraries

falcor

A JavaScript library for efficient data fetching

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

zeebe-node

Node.js client library for Zeebe Microservices Orchestration Engine

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
net

netflix2

A client library to access the not-so-public Netflix Shakti API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
nod

nodeflix

Netflix API client for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nua

netflix-unofficial-api

🎥 Netflix Movie, TV Shows & Doc Database 🍿 Powered by Searchablelist.com

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nn

node-netflix

An implementation of the Netflix API for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
nra

node-remote-api-netflix

Netflix plugin for NodeRemoteApi

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nr

netflix-roulette

Node.js wrapper for the NetflixRoulette API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nl

netflix-login

Login in to Netflix and provide cookies

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago