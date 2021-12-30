openbase logo
10 Best Node.js MySQL Query Builder Libraries

objection

An SQL-friendly ORM for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@moccacoders/node-obremap

Laravel's Eloquent ORM for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
4mos ago

knex-node-firebird

A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
mysql-utilities

Query builder for node-mysql with introspection, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
940
Last Commit
7mos ago

fxsql

Node.js Functional SQL Query Builder & ORM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
8mos ago
node-querybuilder

Node QueryBuilder Adapter for Node.js (tags: nodejs, node, mysql, active record, activerecord, querybuilder, query builder)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2yrs ago
active-query-builder

🐸 Simple and flexible way to write your next MySQL queries.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
node-qsb

Node.js Database Query String Builder (QSB) for Mysql/MariaDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sql-mysql

Complex queries can be written with normal SQL, including the values needs to be bound and prefixed with the `sql` tag.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sequel-builder

Ported query library from php yii2 to nodejs. currently only supporting mysql.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit