10 Best Node.js MySQL Query Builder Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
objection
An SQL-friendly ORM for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@moccacoders/node-obremap
Laravel's Eloquent ORM for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
knex-node-firebird
A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mu
mysql-utilities
Query builder for node-mysql with introspection, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
940
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fxsql
Node.js Functional SQL Query Builder & ORM
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nq
node-querybuilder
Node QueryBuilder Adapter for Node.js (tags: nodejs, node, mysql, active record, activerecord, querybuilder, query builder)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aqb
active-query-builder
🐸 Simple and flexible way to write your next MySQL queries.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nq
node-qsb
Node.js Database Query String Builder (QSB) for Mysql/MariaDB
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sm
sql-mysql
Complex queries can be written with normal SQL, including the values needs to be bound and prefixed with the `sql` tag.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sb
sequel-builder
Ported query library from php yii2 to nodejs. currently only supporting mysql.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
