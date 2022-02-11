openbase logo
10 Best Node.js MySQL ORM Libraries

prisma

Next-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.7K
Weekly Downloads
347K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Responsive Maintainers

@prisma/client

Next-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.7K
Weekly Downloads
350K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
2Poor Documentation

sequelize

An easy-to-use and promise-based multi SQL dialects ORM tool for Node.js | Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server & DB2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
142
Top Feedback
23Performant
22Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable

typeorm

ORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, WebSQL databases. Works in NodeJS, Browser, Ionic, Cordova and Electron platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.2K
Weekly Downloads
853K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
98
Top Feedback
12Poor Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant

knex

A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
957K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

mikro-orm

TypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Responsive Maintainers
2Great Documentation
1Performant

objection

An SQL-friendly ORM for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

bookshelf

A simple Node.js ORM for PostgreSQL, MySQL and SQLite3 built on top of Knex.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
78.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
jug

jugglingdb

Multi-database ORM for nodejs: redis, mongodb, mysql, sqlite3, postgresql, arango, in-memory...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

@mikro-orm/core

TypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
2d ago

@mikro-orm/mysql

TypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.8K
Last Commit
2d ago

wetland

A Node.js ORM, mapping-based. Works with MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

waterline

An adapter-based ORM for Node.js with support for mysql, mongo, postgres, mssql (SQL Server), and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
35.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
orm

orm

Object Relational Mapping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
21d ago
hs

hapi-sequelize

Hapi plugin for the Sequelize ORM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@simplenodeorm/simplenodeorm

Node ORM for MySQL, Oracle and PostgreSQL

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mo

mysql-orm

ORM frontend for MySQL, uses JSON schema to define tables and relationships. This supports automatic table re-generation with indexes, default values, foreign keys, reference options, query logging and more.

GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit