10 Best Node.js MVC Framework Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
express
Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.8M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
1,074
Top Feedback
104
Easy to Use
102
Great Documentation
76
Performant
fastify
Fast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
395K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
69
Top Feedback
25
Performant
19
Great Documentation
18
Easy to Use
koa
Expressive middleware for node.js using ES2017 async functions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
102
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
14
Performant
11
Easy to Use
js
json-server
Get a full fake REST API with zero coding in less than 30 seconds (seriously)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
369
Top Feedback
16
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
10
Performant
hapi
The Simple, Secure Framework Developers Trust
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
96.8K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
@nestjs/platform-fastify
A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
44.5K
Weekly Downloads
94.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nanoexpress-pro
Professional backend framework for Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@koa/cors
Cross-Origin Resource Sharing(CORS) for koa
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
672
Weekly Downloads
343K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
flatiron
framework components for node.js and the browser
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
total.js
Node.js framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
325
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
geddy
Web framework for Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loc
locomotive
Powerful MVC web framework for Node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
891
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
die
diet
A tiny, fast and modular node.js web framework. Good for making fast & scalable apps and apis.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fli
flickerjs
A Super fast and simple web framework for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
