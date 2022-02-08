openbase logo
10 Best Node.js MVC Framework Libraries

express

Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.8M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
1,074
Top Feedback
104Easy to Use
102Great Documentation
76Performant

fastify

Fast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
395K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
69
Top Feedback
25Performant
19Great Documentation
18Easy to Use

koa

Expressive middleware for node.js using ES2017 async functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
102
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Performant
11Easy to Use
json-server

Get a full fake REST API with zero coding in less than 30 seconds (seriously)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
369
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant

hapi

The Simple, Secure Framework Developers Trust

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
96.8K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

@nestjs/platform-fastify

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
44.5K
Weekly Downloads
94.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

nanoexpress-pro

Professional backend framework for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
4d ago

@koa/cors

Cross-Origin Resource Sharing(CORS) for koa

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
672
Weekly Downloads
343K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

flatiron

framework components for node.js and the browser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
total.js

Node.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
325
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation

geddy

Web framework for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
1yr ago
locomotive

Powerful MVC web framework for Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
891
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
4yrs ago
diet

A tiny, fast and modular node.js web framework. Good for making fast & scalable apps and apis.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
flickerjs

A Super fast and simple web framework for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago