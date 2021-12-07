Categories
10 Best Node.js Multi Factor Authentication API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
messagebird
The open source Node.js client for MessageBird's REST API
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vonage/server-sdk
Vonage API client for Node.js. API support for SMS, Voice, Text-to-Speech, Numbers, Verify (2FA) and more.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sms77-client
Official JavaScript API Client for the sms77.io SMS Gateway
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
280
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@duosecurity/duo_api
Duo API SDK for Node.js applications
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nexmo
Nexmo REST API client for Node.js. API support for SMS, Voice, Text-to-Speech, Numbers, Verify (2FA) and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
49.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aut
authy
authy.com api client for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
everify
Node client for the Everify API - secure SMS verification made simple
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
get
getsmscode
API client for getsmscode.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rap
rapid2fa
This Node library enables you to communicate with Rapid2FA API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sdk
@twofactor/sdk
A NodeJS wrapper for https://2factor.in/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
docunify-authy
authy.com api client for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tok
tokenchannel
README.md
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
saaspass-client
SAASPASS REST API client in node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
