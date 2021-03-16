openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Movie Database API Libraries

node-themoviedb

A Node.JS wrapper for The Movie DB API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
imdb-api

Queries unofficial imdb APIs to get movie and television information from imdb

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
ez-movie-node

A TMDb API wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4mos ago
open-movie-database-api

OMDb API client for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
justwatch

Unofficial API wrapper for Justwatch.com

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
omdb-client

A node.js and browser client for the http://www.omdbapi.com API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
node-movie

Node Movie API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pavie

Node.js SDK for Plex Media Server API 📟

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
themoviedbclient

A simple node module to make calls to TheMovieDB API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tmdb-node

Wrapper for The Movie Database api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
tmdblib

The movie database library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
machinepack-omdb

Use the Open Movie Database API via Node Machines

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago