Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js MongoDB Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mongodb
The Official MongoDB Node.js Driver
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.4M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
60
Top Feedback
35
Great Documentation
33
Easy to Use
26
Performant
mp
mongoose-paginate
Mongoose.js (Node.js & MongoDB) Document Query Pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mongojs
Node.js module that implements the offical mongo api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
gne
generator-node-express-typescript-api
node js typescript mongodb express generator yo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mongoist
Mongodb driver inspired by mongojs built with async/await in mind
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
mg
mongoose-gridfs
mongoose gridfs on top of new gridfs api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qh-mongodb
The Official MongoDB Node.js Driver
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.3K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mon
mongolia
Flexible non-magical layer for the nodejs MongoDB driver
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mon
mongous
Simple MongoDB driver
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mon
mongolian
[project inactive] Mongolian DeadBeef is an awesome Mongo DB driver for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package