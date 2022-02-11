openbase logo
10 Best Node.js MongoDB Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
mongodb

The Official MongoDB Node.js Driver

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.4M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
60
Top Feedback
35Great Documentation
33Easy to Use
26Performant
mongoose-paginate

Mongoose.js (Node.js & MongoDB) Document Query Pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
mongojs

Node.js module that implements the offical mongo api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
generator-node-express-typescript-api

node js typescript mongodb express generator yo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
mongoist

Mongodb driver inspired by mongojs built with async/await in mind

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
mongoose-gridfs

mongoose gridfs on top of new gridfs api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

qh-mongodb

The Official MongoDB Node.js Driver

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.3K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
mongolia

Flexible non-magical layer for the nodejs MongoDB driver

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
9yrs ago
mongous

Simple MongoDB driver

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mongolian

[project inactive] Mongolian DeadBeef is an awesome Mongo DB driver for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8yrs ago