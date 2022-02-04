openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Mock Server Libraries

nock

HTTP server mocking and expectations library for Node.js

11.3K
2.2M
10d ago
4.8/ 5
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

pretender

A mock server library with a nice routing DSL

1.2K
279K
6mos ago

mock-http-server

Mock an HTTP server with JS

36
10.5K
3mos ago

egg-mock

Mock library for egg testing.

138
29.7K
2mos ago
stubby

A configurable server for mocking/stubbing external systems during development.

248
5.9K
1yr ago

drakov

Mock Server that implements the API Blueprint specification

473
639
4mos ago

http-server-mock

Powerful friendly HTTP mock server & proxy

512
1
4d ago

swagger-express-middleware

Swagger 2.0 middlware and mocks for Express.js

565
11.8K
2yrs ago

ldap-server-mock

Really simple basic mock for LDAP server

43
133
7d ago
apimocker

node.js module to run a simple http server for mock service responses.

271
1.6K
2yrs ago
node-mock-server

File based Node REST API mock server

236
1.6K
2yrs ago
hock

An HTTP mocking server with an API based on Nock.

85
1.2K
2yrs ago

easymock

A simple but powerful mock server in nodejs

273
109
3yrs ago
gulp-mock-server

to be the most simple gulp mock tool in the world

34
66
5yrs ago
mock-couch

A node.js module designed to mock a CouchDB server, mostly for unit testing purposes.

66
65
4yrs ago
moky

⚡ [npm] A proxy server with mock

64
4
2yrs ago
raml-server

run a mocked server JUST based on a RAML API's definition .. zero coding

157
0
5yrs ago