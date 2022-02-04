Categories
10 Best Node.js Mock Server Libraries
nock
HTTP server mocking and expectations library for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
pretender
A mock server library with a nice routing DSL
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
279K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mock-http-server
Mock an HTTP server with JS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
egg-mock
Mock library for egg testing.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stu
stubby
A configurable server for mocking/stubbing external systems during development.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
drakov
Mock Server that implements the API Blueprint specification
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
473
Weekly Downloads
639
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
http-server-mock
Powerful friendly HTTP mock server & proxy
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swagger-express-middleware
Swagger 2.0 middlware and mocks for Express.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
565
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ldap-server-mock
Really simple basic mock for LDAP server
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
api
apimocker
node.js module to run a simple http server for mock service responses.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nms
node-mock-server
File based Node REST API mock server
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hoc
hock
An HTTP mocking server with an API based on Nock.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
easymock
A simple but powerful mock server in nodejs
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gms
gulp-mock-server
to be the most simple gulp mock tool in the world
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mc
mock-couch
A node.js module designed to mock a CouchDB server, mostly for unit testing purposes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mok
moky
⚡ [npm] A proxy server with mock
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
raml-server
run a mocked server JUST based on a RAML API's definition .. zero coding
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
