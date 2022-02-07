Categories
10 Best Node.js Minifiers Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
svgo
⚙️ Node.js tool for optimizing SVG files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.3K
Weekly Downloads
13.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
35
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
5
Performant
rpt
rollup-plugin-terser
Rollup plugin to minify generated bundle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
imagemin
[Unmaintained] Minify images seamlessly
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Poor Documentation
2
Hard to Use
gcc
gulp-clean-css
Minify css with clean-css.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
219K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gu
gulp-uglify
Minify files with UglifyJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
365K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nm
node-minify
Light Node.js module that compress javascript, css and html files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yuicompressor
YUI Compressor
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
njm
node-json-minify
Simple minifier for JSON to remove comments and whitespace
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
min
minifyjs
A node-package for minifying javascript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nu
node-uglifier
Fully auto merging and obfuscating (uglify) a whole NodeJs project into one file with external files option. Thieves lose the module name and structure information, code runs faster. Makes deployement super easy! It can also separate a project's original files based on the dependency tree.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package