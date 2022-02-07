openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Minifiers Libraries

svgo

⚙️ Node.js tool for optimizing SVG files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.3K
Weekly Downloads
13.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
35
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
rollup-plugin-terser

Rollup plugin to minify generated bundle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

imagemin

[Unmaintained] Minify images seamlessly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
gulp-clean-css

Minify css with clean-css.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
219K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gulp-uglify

Minify files with UglifyJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
365K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
node-minify

Light Node.js module that compress javascript, css and html files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
1mo ago

yuicompressor

YUI Compressor

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
node-json-minify

Simple minifier for JSON to remove comments and whitespace

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
minifyjs

A node-package for minifying javascript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9yrs ago
node-uglifier

Fully auto merging and obfuscating (uglify) a whole NodeJs project into one file with external files option. Thieves lose the module name and structure information, code runs faster. Makes deployement super easy! It can also separate a project's original files based on the dependency tree.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago