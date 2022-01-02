openbase logo
4 Best Node.js Microsoft Azure API Libraries

azure-storage

Microsoft Azure Storage SDK for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
178K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Slow

azurite

A lightweight server clone of Azure Storage that simulates most of the commands supported by it with minimal dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
87.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
sb

solid-bucket

A universal API for Cloud Storage providers. Supports: Amazon AWS S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure Blob, DigitalOcean Spaces, Rackspace Cloud Storage, Wasabi Object Storage and any S3-Compatible cloud storage or Folder (e.g NAS)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
ma

machinepack-azure

Work with the Windows Azure API.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago