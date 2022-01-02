Categories
4 Best Node.js Microsoft Azure API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
azure-storage
Microsoft Azure Storage SDK for Node.js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
178K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Slow
azurite
A lightweight server clone of Azure Storage that simulates most of the commands supported by it with minimal dependencies
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
87.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sb
solid-bucket
A universal API for Cloud Storage providers. Supports: Amazon AWS S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure Blob, DigitalOcean Spaces, Rackspace Cloud Storage, Wasabi Object Storage and any S3-Compatible cloud storage or Folder (e.g NAS)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
machinepack-azure
Work with the Windows Azure API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
