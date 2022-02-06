openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Mathematics Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

mat

mathjs

An extensive math library for JavaScript and Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
363K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jbd

js-big-decimal

Work with large numbers on the client side with high precision.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ee

expr-eval

Mathematical expression evaluator in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
896
Weekly Downloads
32.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

mathsteps

Step by step math solutions for everyone

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
405
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
fj

fraction.js

Fraction is a rational numbers library written in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
7d ago
bi

big-integer

An arbitrary length integer library for Javascript

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
5.5M
Last Commit
3mos ago

@mathigon/fermat

Mathematics and statistics library for TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
13d ago

mathjax-node

MathJax for Node

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
561
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago

numbers

Advanced Mathematics Library for Node.js and JavaScript

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aj

algebra.js

Build, display, and solve algebraic equations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
544
Last Commit
5yrs ago

compute.io

Computation library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
4yrs ago