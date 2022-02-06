Categories
10 Best Node.js Mathematics Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mat
mathjs
An extensive math library for JavaScript and Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
363K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jbd
js-big-decimal
Work with large numbers on the client side with high precision.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ee
expr-eval
Mathematical expression evaluator in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
896
Weekly Downloads
32.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mathsteps
Step by step math solutions for everyone
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
405
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
fj
fraction.js
Fraction is a rational numbers library written in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bi
big-integer
An arbitrary length integer library for Javascript
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
5.5M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mathigon/fermat
Mathematics and statistics library for TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mathjax-node
MathJax for Node
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
561
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
numbers
Advanced Mathematics Library for Node.js and JavaScript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aj
algebra.js
Build, display, and solve algebraic equations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
544
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
compute.io
Computation library.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
