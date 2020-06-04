Categories
10 Best Node.js Machine Vision Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ope
opencv4nodejs
Nodejs bindings to OpenCV 3 and OpenCV 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ope
opencv
OpenCV Bindings for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
clm
clmtrackr
Javascript library for precise tracking of facial features via Constrained Local Models
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/vision
Node.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
45.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
azure-cognitiveservices-vision
Azure SDK for Node.js - Documentation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ict
image-classifier-ts
📷 Command line tool to auto-classify images, renaming them with appropriate address and labels. Uses Node.js and the Google Geocoding and Vision APIs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wdc
watson-developer-cloud-async
Client library to use the IBM Watson Services and AlchemyAPI
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vis
visionappster
VisionAppster Engine client API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncv
node-cloud-vision-api
Node client for Google Cloud Vision API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@codait/magicat
🧙😺 magicat - Deep learning magic.. with the convenience of cat!
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mcv
microsoft-computer-vision
A simple NodeJS wrapper package for Microsoft Computer Vision APIs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wha
whatami
😎 Find Whatsoever in image with the convenience of Machine learning at CLI!
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
