10 Best Node.js Machine Learning Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lim
limdu
Machine-learning for Node.js
Save
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jsm
javascript-state-machine
A javascript finite state machine library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tmcw/ml5
Friendly machine learning for the web! 🤖
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ml
Machine learning tools in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrc
node-red-contrib-machine-learning
Machine learning with scikit-learn and tensorflow for node-red.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
589
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
machinelearn
Machine Learning library for the web and Node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
504
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
kalimdor-ts
Machine Learning library for the web and Node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
504
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ml
machine_learning
Machine learning library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
724
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ml
machine-learning
TypeScript machine learning library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ml
machine.learning
Simple machine learning module for node.js & browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sal
salient
Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Sentiment Analysis Toolkit for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@jsmlt/jsmlt
🏭 JavaScript Machine Learning Toolkit
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
