10 Best Node.js Lyrics API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
api
@ksoft/api
Official Node.js Wrapper for the KSoft.Si API.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
kj
ksoft.js
Official Node.js Wrapper for the KSoft.Si API.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lyr
lyricist
Genius.com API client with lyrics scraping 🎶🎤👨🎤
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mus
musixmatch
Musixmatch NUXT js module API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
apiseeds-lyrics
Apiseeds Lyrics module for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
azl
azlyrics
An AzLyrics API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mn
musixmatch-node
Node API wrapper for Musixmatch API service
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qui
quicklyrics
Node.js package that scrapes Genius for song lyrics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ga
get-azlyrics
Get lyrics from AZLyrics by simple [Artist - Song] query
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nla
node-lyrics-api
Grab lyrics for any song.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lj
lyriks.js
A lyrics scraping api for nodejs
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gls
genius-lyrics-scrape
Genius Lyrics Scraper
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
glf
genius-lyrics-fetcher
simple package that fetches song lyrics from the Genius API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lyr
lyricsapi
An open source node.js module to get lyrics from a song
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nh
node-hackgenius
A very simple API for searching and retrieving content from Genius.com. No support for annotations yet. Whats the point? Peer reviewed lyrics.
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
