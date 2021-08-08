openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Lyrics API Libraries

api

@ksoft/api

Official Node.js Wrapper for the KSoft.Si API.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
lyr

lyricist

Genius.com API client with lyrics scraping 🎶🎤👨‍🎤

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
6mos ago
mus

musixmatch

Musixmatch NUXT js module API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
2yrs ago
al

apiseeds-lyrics

Apiseeds Lyrics module for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
azl

azlyrics

An AzLyrics API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
mn

musixmatch-node

Node API wrapper for Musixmatch API service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
qui

quicklyrics

Node.js package that scrapes Genius for song lyrics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ga

get-azlyrics

Get lyrics from AZLyrics by simple [Artist - Song] query

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nla

node-lyrics-api

Grab lyrics for any song.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lj

lyriks.js

A lyrics scraping api for nodejs

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
gls

genius-lyrics-scrape

Genius Lyrics Scraper

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
glf

genius-lyrics-fetcher

simple package that fetches song lyrics from the Genius API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
lyr

lyricsapi

An open source node.js module to get lyrics from a song

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nh

node-hackgenius

A very simple API for searching and retrieving content from Genius.com. No support for annotations yet. Whats the point? Peer reviewed lyrics.

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit