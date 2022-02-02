openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Logging Libraries

pino

🌲 super fast, all natural json logger

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8Easy to Use
8Performant
6Great Documentation

winston

A logger for just about everything.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
43
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
13Performant

log4js

A port of log4js to node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

winston-daily-rotate-file

A transport for winston which logs to a rotating file each day.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
671
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

express-pino-logger

🌲 an express middleware to log with pino

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
176
Weekly Downloads
93.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tracer

A powerful and customizable logging library for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
37.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ololog

A better console.log for the log-driven debugging junkies

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@awesomeeng/awesome-log

Logging for enterprise ready nodejs applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
signale

Highly configurable logging utility

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
943K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

cabin

🌲 Cabin is the best JavaScript and Node.js logging service and logging npm package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
749
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
logging

Lightweight informative modern console logging.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bunyan

a simple and fast JSON logging module for node.js services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@run-z/log-z

Log that in browser or Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
5d ago

@fliegwerk/logsemts

A semantic logging solution implemented with TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
frontail

📝 streaming logs to the browser. Sponsored by https://cloudash.dev

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7mos ago

lumberjack-protocol

Node.js implementation of the lumberjack protocol.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
424
Last Commit
5yrs ago
graylog-api

Node.js module for Graylog2 API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3yrs ago
log-harvestor-node

The node module for Log Harvestor

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers