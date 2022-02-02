Categories
10 Best Node.js Logging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pino
🌲 super fast, all natural json logger
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8
Easy to Use
8
Performant
6
Great Documentation
winston
A logger for just about everything.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
43
Top Feedback
23
Great Documentation
20
Highly Customizable
13
Performant
log4js
A port of log4js to node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
winston-daily-rotate-file
A transport for winston which logs to a rotating file each day.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
671
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
express-pino-logger
🌲 an express middleware to log with pino
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
176
Weekly Downloads
93.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tra
tracer
A powerful and customizable logging library for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
37.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
olo
ololog
A better console.log for the log-driven debugging junkies
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@awesomeeng/awesome-log
Logging for enterprise ready nodejs applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
sig
signale
Highly configurable logging utility
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
943K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
cabin
🌲 Cabin is the best JavaScript and Node.js logging service and logging npm package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
749
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
log
logging
Lightweight informative modern console logging.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bun
bunyan
a simple and fast JSON logging module for node.js services
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@run-z/log-z
Log that in browser or Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@fliegwerk/logsemts
A semantic logging solution implemented with TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
fro
frontail
📝 streaming logs to the browser. Sponsored by https://cloudash.dev
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lumberjack-protocol
Node.js implementation of the lumberjack protocol.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
424
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ga
graylog-api
Node.js module for Graylog2 API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lhn
log-harvestor-node
The node module for Log Harvestor
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Responsive Maintainers
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package