10 Best Node.js localStorage Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
low
lowdb
Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
372K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
sto
stormdb
🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database for NodeJS, the browser or Electron.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
1
Performant
loc
localStorage
W3C localStorage for Node.JS
Save
(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
nl
node-localstorage
A drop-in substitute for the browser native localStorage API that runs on node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
222K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cls
continuation-local-storage
implementation of https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5243
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ds
dom-storage
W3C DOM Storage (localStorage and sessionStorage) for node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
802K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
node-persist
Super-easy persistent data structures in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
51K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mb
mock-browser
A mock browser with window, document, location, navigation, local and session storage to use for client side code tests in a node environment.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cro
croxydb
a JSON/YAML/LocalStorage database module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tl
ttl-localstorage
simple API for localStorage in browser or node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
613
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@nano-sql/core
Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
635
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dd
dbd.db
A Lightweight Schema-Free Object-Oriented LocalDatabase for Development and Production Purpose
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tyr
tyrdb
Fast in-memory database for node and browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
node-localStorage
key-value storage for Node.js likenes localStorage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zn
zstorage-node
localStorage that has expired time
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
0.98KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package