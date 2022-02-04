openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js localStorage Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

low

lowdb

Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
372K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
17
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
sto

stormdb

🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database for NodeJS, the browser or Electron.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Performant
loc

localStorage

W3C localStorage for Node.JS

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nl

node-localstorage

A drop-in substitute for the browser native localStorage API that runs on node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
222K
Last Commit
3mos ago
cls

continuation-local-storage

implementation of https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5243

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ds

dom-storage

W3C DOM Storage (localStorage and sessionStorage) for node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
802K
Last Commit
np

node-persist

Super-easy persistent data structures in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
51K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mb

mock-browser

A mock browser with window, document, location, navigation, local and session storage to use for client side code tests in a node environment.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cro

croxydb

a JSON/YAML/LocalStorage database module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
tl

ttl-localstorage

simple API for localStorage in browser or node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
613
Last Commit
2mos ago
cor

@nano-sql/core

Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
635
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dd

dbd.db

A Lightweight Schema-Free Object-Oriented LocalDatabase for Development and Production Purpose

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
tyr

tyrdb

Fast in-memory database for node and browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
nl

node-localStorage

key-value storage for Node.js likenes localStorage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
zn

zstorage-node

localStorage that has expired time

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago