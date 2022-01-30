openbase logo
6 Best Node.js Localization Libraries

i18

i18n

Lightweight simple translation module for node.js / express.js with dynamic json storage. Uses common __('...') syntax in app and templates.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
274K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

globalize

A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ng

node-gettext

A JavaScript implementation of gettext, a localization framework.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
8mos ago
in

i18n-nodejs

I18n module for node, out of frustration with over complicated modules for translation & localization I created this module with simplicity in mind.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
5yrs ago

persianjs

A simple library for Persian language localization.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
488
Last Commit
1yr ago
lj

l10n.js

Passive localization JavaScript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago