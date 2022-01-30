Categories
6 Best Node.js Localization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
i18
i18n
Lightweight simple translation module for node.js / express.js with dynamic json storage. Uses common __('...') syntax in app and templates.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
274K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
globalize
A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ng
node-gettext
A JavaScript implementation of gettext, a localization framework.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
in
i18n-nodejs
I18n module for node, out of frustration with over complicated modules for translation & localization I created this module with simplicity in mind.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
persianjs
A simple library for Persian language localization.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
488
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lj
l10n.js
Passive localization JavaScript library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
