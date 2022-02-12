Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Lint Rules Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
eslint
Find and fix problems in your JavaScript code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
23M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
276
Top Feedback
92
Great Documentation
83
Easy to Use
77
Performant
@typescript-eslint/parser
✨ Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
15.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
1
Great Documentation
eslint-plugin-react-hooks
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
8.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
6
Performant
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
✨ Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.7M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
epr
eslint-plugin-react
React specific linting rules for ESLint
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
eslint-import-resolver-webpack
ESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
eslint-plugin-vue
Official ESLint plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
eslint-config-react-app
Set up a modern web app by running one command.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
4M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
eslint-config-airbnb-base
JavaScript Style Guide
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119K
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
2
Performant
eslint-config-airbnb
JavaScript Style Guide
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
637
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
6
Highly Customizable
eslint-plugin-import
ESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.4M
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
mar
markdownlint
A Node.js style checker and lint tool for Markdown/CommonMark files.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
257K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
eslint-plugin-prettier
ESLint plugin for Prettier formatting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.2M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
3
Performant
eslint-config-prettier
Turns off all rules that are unnecessary or might conflict with Prettier.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
jsl
jslint
The JavaScript Code Quality Tool — for Node.js.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
488
Weekly Downloads
25.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@react-native-community/eslint-config
A framework for building native applications using React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
101K
Weekly Downloads
320K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cfware/lint
My linter for latest Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
so
stylelint-order
A plugin pack of order related linting rules for Stylelint.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
731
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epn
eslint-plugin-node
Additional ESLint's rules for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
stylelint-webpack-plugin
A Stylelint plugin for webpack
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
306K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eir
eslint-import-resolver-typescript
This plugin adds TypeScript support to `eslint-plugin-import`.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
eslint-plugin-cypress
An ESLint plugin for projects that use Cypress
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ts-lint
🚦 An extensible linter for the TypeScript language
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epi
eslint-plugin-import-order-alphabetical
DEPRECATED
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsg
node-style-guide
A guide for styling your node.js / JavaScript code. Fork & adjust to your taste.
Save
CC-BY-SA-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package