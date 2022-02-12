openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Lint Rules Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

eslint

Find and fix problems in your JavaScript code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
23M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
276
Top Feedback
92Great Documentation
83Easy to Use
77Performant

@typescript-eslint/parser

✨ Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
15.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation

eslint-plugin-react-hooks

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
8.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
18
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
6Performant

@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin

✨ Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.7M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
epr

eslint-plugin-react

React specific linting rules for ESLint

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

eslint-import-resolver-webpack

ESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable

eslint-plugin-vue

Official ESLint plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant

eslint-config-react-app

Set up a modern web app by running one command.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
4M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

eslint-config-airbnb-base

JavaScript Style Guide

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119K
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant

eslint-config-airbnb

JavaScript Style Guide

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
637
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable

eslint-plugin-import

ESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.4M
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
mar

markdownlint

A Node.js style checker and lint tool for Markdown/CommonMark files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
257K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

eslint-plugin-prettier

ESLint plugin for Prettier formatting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.2M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
3Performant

eslint-config-prettier

Turns off all rules that are unnecessary or might conflict with Prettier.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
jsl

jslint

The JavaScript Code Quality Tool — for Node.js.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
488
Weekly Downloads
25.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@react-native-community/eslint-config

A framework for building native applications using React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
101K
Weekly Downloads
320K
Last Commit
3d ago

@cfware/lint

My linter for latest Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
so

stylelint-order

A plugin pack of order related linting rules for Stylelint.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
731
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
4mos ago
epn

eslint-plugin-node

Additional ESLint's rules for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

stylelint-webpack-plugin

A Stylelint plugin for webpack

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
306K
Last Commit
1mo ago
eir

eslint-import-resolver-typescript

This plugin adds TypeScript support to `eslint-plugin-import`.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

eslint-plugin-cypress

An ESLint plugin for projects that use Cypress

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

ts-lint

🚦 An extensible linter for the TypeScript language

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
epi

eslint-plugin-import-order-alphabetical

DEPRECATED

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nsg

node-style-guide

A guide for styling your node.js / JavaScript code. Fork & adjust to your taste.

CC-BY-SA-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
5yrs ago