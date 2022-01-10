Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
6 Best Node.js LDAP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ldapjs
LDAP Client and Server API for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
la
ldap-authentication
🔐🔐🔐 A simple Nodejs Async LDAP authentication library
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ldap
LDAP Client and Server API for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pl
promised-ldap
A thin wrapper over ldapjs to give a promise interface and authentication helpers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lc
ldap-client
LDAP binding for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lda
LDAP
LDAP binding for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package