Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Last.fm API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
las
lastfm
Read and write to Last.fm with node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@toplast/lastfm
An asynchronous and typed client for the Last.fm API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
las
lastfmapi
A Last.fm API client library wrapper with a simple and clean interface.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lnc
lastfm-node-client
JavaScript library for interfacing with the Last.fm API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lf
last-fm
Simple, robust LastFM API client (for public data)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
scribble
Quick and sloppy Last.fm scrobbler/API wrapper for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sl
simple-lastfm
Simple last.fm API for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ln
lastfm-njs
A fully featured Last.FM Node.JS API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
las
lastify
Generate Last.fm listening report for CLI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lac
lastfm-api-client
a Last.FM API Client for Node and the Browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
las
lastfmexportstream
A readable object stream of a Last.fm user's scrobble history for Node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package