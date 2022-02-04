Categories
10 Best Node.js Language Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@google-cloud/translate
Node.js client for Google Cloud Translate: Dynamically translate text between thousands of language pairs.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
64.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
i18n
Lightweight simple translation module for node.js / express.js with dynamic json storage. Uses common __('...') syntax in app and templates.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
274K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
google-translate
Google translate API for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
node-gettext
A JavaScript implementation of gettext, a localization framework.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
translate
🈂️ Translate text on node.js and the browser with promises
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
counterpart
A translation and localization library for Node.js and the browser.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
i18n-translate-json
npm module that automatically translates node-i18n JSON files
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
translations
🌍 translations api for node.js, browsers and the command line
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
locale-man
Interactive translation manager for node
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@k3rn31p4nic/google-translate-api
Testing 'google-translate-api' package
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
