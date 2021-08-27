openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Keyword Extraction Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

retext-keywords

plugin to extract keywords and key-phrases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
ke

keyword-extractor

NPM package for creating a keyword array from a string and excluding stop words.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

schenkerian

[Deprecated] HTML keyword analyzer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
rj

rake-js

A pure JS implementation of the Rapid Automated Keyword Extraction (RAKE) algorithm.

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
gra

gramophone

extracts most frequently used keywords and phrases from text

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
nr

node-rake

A NodeJS implementation of the Rapid Automatic Keyword Extraction algorithm.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
itt

image-to-text

finds the object in the image file which you provide and gives back the text description of the same

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rak

rapid-automated-keyword-extraction

A Javascript implementation of the Rapid Automated Keyword Extraction (RAKE) algorithm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gol

goldwasher

Extraction of text and related metadata.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
kf

keyword-filter

[keyword-filter] a extreme lightweight keyword filter for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago