10 Best Node.js JSON Database Libraries

low

lowdb

Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
372K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
17
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
njd

node-json-db

A simple "database" that use JSON file for Node.JS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
taf

taffydb

TaffyDB - an open source JavaScript Database for your browser

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
818K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sto

stormdb

🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database for NodeJS, the browser or Electron.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Performant
cak

cakebase

Cakebase is a lightweight json database for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sjd

simple-json-db

A simple, no-frills, JSON storage engine for Node.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nsc

nscdb

The package nscdb is a lightweight database package for node. Its default adapters can handle yaml, xml and json files

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
ns

nano-sql

Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jd

json-db

A lightweight database for your node.js app.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tr

taffydb-reboot

TaffyDB - an open source JavaScript Database for your browser

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
nc

node-chunkdb

json database for storing big data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit