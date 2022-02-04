Categories
10 Best Node.js JSON Database Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
low
lowdb
Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
372K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
njd
node-json-db
A simple "database" that use JSON file for Node.JS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
taf
taffydb
TaffyDB - an open source JavaScript Database for your browser
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
818K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sto
stormdb
🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database for NodeJS, the browser or Electron.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cak
cakebase
Cakebase is a lightweight json database for node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sjd
simple-json-db
A simple, no-frills, JSON storage engine for Node.JS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsc
nscdb
The package nscdb is a lightweight database package for node. Its default adapters can handle yaml, xml and json files
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
nano-sql
Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jd
json-db
A lightweight database for your node.js app.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tr
taffydb-reboot
TaffyDB - an open source JavaScript Database for your browser
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
node-chunkdb
json database for storing big data
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
