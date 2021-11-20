Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best Node.js Job Search API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
is
indeed-scraper
A Node.js package for getting job listings from Indeed.com.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bul
bullhorn
A typescript library for accessing Bullhorn REST API used by ringcentral
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ia
indeed-api
A node.js library for the Indeed job search api.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ijf
indeed-job-frequency
NPM module for indeed job frequency
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ija
indeed-jobs-api
node.js library for indeed jobs search api
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package