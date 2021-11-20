openbase logo
5 Best Node.js Job Search API Libraries

is

indeed-scraper

A Node.js package for getting job listings from Indeed.com.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
3mos ago
bul

bullhorn

A typescript library for accessing Bullhorn REST API used by ringcentral

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
ia

indeed-api

A node.js library for the Indeed job search api.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ijf

indeed-job-frequency

NPM module for indeed job frequency

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ija

indeed-jobs-api

node.js library for indeed jobs search api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago