geoip-lite
Native NodeJS implementation of MaxMind's GeoIP API -- works in node 0.6.3 and above, ask me about other versions
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
ipapi.co
Node.js - for https://ipapi.co (IP address geolocation API). Lookup IP address info with Javascript / NodeJS
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
request-ip
A Node.js module for retrieving a request's IP address on the server.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
express-ipfilter
A light-weight IP address based connection filtering system
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
ipstack
Geolocation based on api stack api package for nodejs
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
node-iplocate
Find geolocation data from IP addresses (e.g. city, country, timezone) using the IPLocate.io API
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
satelize
🛰️ NodeJS module for visitor geolocalization by IP
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
geoip2
Maxmind GeoIP2 database reader for geolocating ip addresses.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@bigdatacloudapi/client
A NodeJS client for BigDataCloud API connectivity
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
ns8-data-services
Realtime API to get a user's fraud score, geolocation, device, demographic, search and technology data based on an IP address, user agent and referrer.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
simple-geoip
The simplest possible way to get IP geolocation information.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
gator-score
Get a fraud score, geolocation, device, demographic, search and technology data based on an IP address, user agent and referrer.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
ipinfodb
Node.js wrapper for ipinfodb.com API (IP to timezone)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped