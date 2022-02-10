openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Internationalization Libraries

react-intl

The monorepo home to all of the FormatJS related libraries, most notably react-intl.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
977K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

i18next

i18next: learn once - translate everywhere

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
13
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant

globalize

A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

node-polyglot

Give your JavaScript the ability to speak many languages.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

i18next-http-backend

i18next-http-backend is a backend layer for i18next using in Node.js, in the browser and for Deno.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
313K
Last Commit
8d ago
int

intl

Compatibility implementation of the ECMAScript Internationalization API (ECMA-402) for JavaScript -- UNMAINTAINED

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
656K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

babelfish

human friendly i18n for javascript (node.js + browser)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago

handlebars-intl

Handlebars helpers for internationalization.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

format-message

Internationalization Made Easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
in

i18n-nodejs

I18n module for node, out of frustration with over complicated modules for translation & localization I created this module with simplicity in mind.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
5yrs ago