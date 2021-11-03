Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Instagram API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ipa
instagram-private-api
NodeJS Instagram private API SDK. Written in TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
iwa
instagram-web-api
🤳 Instagram Private Web API client for Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
877
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
instagram-node
NodeJS driver for the instagram API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ipa
@rainwater11/instagram-private-api
NodeJS Instagram private API SDK. Written in TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
node-instagram
Instagram api client for node that support promises.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
382
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fi
fetch-instagram
📸 A lightweight and universal Instagram API client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
inl
instagram-node-lib
The Instagram Node Lib is a helper library for node that makes communicating with the Instagram API easy.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ins
instagram
A node.js library for instagr.am
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
11yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ins
instajam
Instajam is a JavaScript wrapper for the Instagram API. You provide the access token, we provide the jam. Or whatever.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
instagram-node-api
BETA - A node wrapper to Instagram API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodegram
:metal: Simplest Instagram Api library in Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package