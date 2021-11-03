openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Instagram API Libraries

instagram-private-api

NodeJS Instagram private API SDK. Written in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
instagram-web-api

🤳 Instagram Private Web API client for Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
877
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

instagram-node

NodeJS driver for the instagram API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
@rainwater11/instagram-private-api

NodeJS Instagram private API SDK. Written in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
node-instagram

Instagram api client for node that support promises.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
382
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fetch-instagram

📸 A lightweight and universal Instagram API client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
3yrs ago
instagram-node-lib

The Instagram Node Lib is a helper library for node that makes communicating with the Instagram API easy.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
9yrs ago
instagram

A node.js library for instagr.am

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
11yrs ago
instajam

Instajam is a JavaScript wrapper for the Instagram API. You provide the access token, we provide the jam. Or whatever.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago

instagram-node-api

BETA - A node wrapper to Instagram API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nodegram

:metal: Simplest Instagram Api library in Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago