10 Best Node.js Imgur API Libraries

Upload images to imgur.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
imgur-node-api

A way to access imgur's api from node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
7yrs ago
imgur-node

An easy-to-use wrapper for version 3 of the imgur API.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
passport-imgur

Passport strategy for authenticating with imgur's API using the OAuth 2.0 API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6yrs ago
imgur-upload

node js imgur api anonymous upload

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9yrs ago
imgurwrap

A node.js module for making requests against the Imgur API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
node-imgur

A CLI tool and wrapper for the Imgur API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
imgurk

A nodejs module that facilitates simple imgur api access for anonymously grabbing images.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
imgur-info

Imgur resolver without api code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
imgur-api.js

A powerful library for interacting with the Imgur API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
imgur-tags

Interacts with the ImgurTags API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pullgur

A Javascript CLI to save Galleries from the imgur API to your local hard drive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
imgurnode

Simple Express server for interacting with the Imgur API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago