10 Best Node.js Image Manipulation Libraries

sharp

High performance Node.js image processing, the fastest module to resize JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF and TIFF images. Uses the libvips library.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
40
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
6Great Documentation
6Performant
canvacord

Powerful image manipulation package for beginners.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

looks-same

Node.js library for comparing images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
44.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
imagizer

JavaScript library for image manipulation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5mos ago
lwip

Light Weight Image Processor for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
node-imagemagick

Imagemagick module for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
395
Last Commit
9yrs ago

@eris/image

Collection of image manipulation libraries for node and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago
lwim

Light Weight Image Manipulation for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
6yrs ago
node-lwip

Light Weight Image Processor for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
augment-nodejs

Basic image augmentation Node.js library for machine learning in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
picsee

Express-Compatible middleware that offers support for uploading photos, setting custom sizes, and storing them locally or remotely.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
polysize-node

Use Polysize as a node package.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
@leosingleton/fim-node

Fast 2D Image Manipulation Library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
image-transform-api

A Node JS application that exposes APIs that transform uploaded images (crop, rotate, resize) and allow for their download post-transformation

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
yubigen

Node Thumbnail generation without limits

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mettbox-imagebox

Image manipulation CLI with sharp

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago