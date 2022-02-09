Categories
10 Best Node.js Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
sharp
High performance Node.js image processing, the fastest module to resize JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF and TIFF images. Uses the libvips library.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
40
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
6
Performant
canvacord
Powerful image manipulation package for beginners.
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
looks-same
Node.js library for comparing images
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
44.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
imagizer
JavaScript library for image manipulation
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lwip
Light Weight Image Processor for NodeJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-imagemagick
Imagemagick module for NodeJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
395
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@eris/image
Collection of image manipulation libraries for node and the browser.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lwim
Light Weight Image Manipulation for NodeJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-lwip
Light Weight Image Processor for NodeJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
augment-nodejs
Basic image augmentation Node.js library for machine learning in JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
picsee
Express-Compatible middleware that offers support for uploading photos, setting custom sizes, and storing them locally or remotely.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
polysize-node
Use Polysize as a node package.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@leosingleton/fim-node
Fast 2D Image Manipulation Library for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
image-transform-api
A Node JS application that exposes APIs that transform uploaded images (crop, rotate, resize) and allow for their download post-transformation
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yubigen
Node Thumbnail generation without limits
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mettbox-imagebox
Image manipulation CLI with sharp
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
