10 Best Node.js Image Conversion Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
jimp

An image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node, with zero external or native dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
3Slow
2Great Documentation
base64-img

convert img to base64, or convert base64 to img

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
easyimage

Node.js module for image processing and manipulation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gm

gm

GraphicsMagick for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
215K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

pngjs-image

JavaScript-based PNG image encoder, decoder, and manipulator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
imagetracerjs

Simple raster image tracer and vectorizer written in JavaScript.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
979
Weekly Downloads
61.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
upng-js

Fast and advanced PNG (APNG) decoder and encoder (lossy / lossless)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
image-convert

convert image to different format like gif2jpg jpg2png also manage the quality & size

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
5yrs ago
image-to-ascii

💾 A Node.js module that converts images to ASCII art.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
2yrs ago

imconfly

Web server for full-custom images conversion on-the-fly. Fast cache, low resources consumption.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago