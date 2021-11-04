openbase logo
10 Best Node.js HTTP Retry Libraries

p-retry

Retry a promise-returning or async function

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
11.2M
Last Commit
3mos ago

axios-retry

Axios plugin that intercepts failed requests and retries them whenever possible

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
retry

Abstraction for exponential and custom retry strategies for failed operations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
977
Weekly Downloads
21.1M
Last Commit
1mo ago
retry-axios

🦖 A super flexible interceptor for Axios that makes it easy to retry requests.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
566K
Last Commit
17d ago
retry-request

Retry a request with built-in exponential backoff.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
7mos ago
fetch-retry

Extend any fetch library with retry functionality.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
194K
Last Commit
5mos ago

promise-retry

Retries a function that returns a promise, leveraging the power of the retry module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
6.7M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bluebird-retry

utility for retrying a bluebird promise until it succeeds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
157K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

stubborn

A retry engine

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

HTTP client load balancer with retries

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

resilient

Fault tolerant and reactive HTTP client for node.js and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
3yrs ago