10 Best Node.js HTTP Request Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
axios
Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.9M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121
Easy to Use
114
Great Documentation
94
Performant
node-fetch
A light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
36.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
27
Top Feedback
22
Easy to Use
18
Great Documentation
14
Performant
got
got
🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.1M
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
6
Performant
nee
needle
Nimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.8M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
superagent
Ajax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.3M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
20
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
request
🏊🏾 Simplified HTTP request client.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
21M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
96
Top Feedback
18
Great Documentation
16
Easy to Use
11
Abandoned
httpsnippet
HTTP Request snippet generator for many languages & libraries
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fetch-intercept
Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http intercepts.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
req
requestify
Simplifies node HTTP request making.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
make-fetch-happen
making fetch happen for npm
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
8M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sg
simple-get
Simplest way to make http get requests. Supports HTTPS, redirects, gzip/deflate, streams in < 100 lines
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
375
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
request-promise
The simplified HTTP request client 'request' with Promise support. Powered by Bluebird.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-fetch-npm
A light-weight module that brings window.fetch to Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hyp
hyperquest
make streaming http requests
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
