10 Best Node.js HTTP Request Libraries

axios

Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.9M
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121Easy to Use
114Great Documentation
94Performant

node-fetch

A light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
36.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
27
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
14Performant
got

got

🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.1M
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
nee

needle

Nimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.8M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

superagent

Ajax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.3M
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
20
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant

request

🏊🏾 Simplified HTTP request client.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
21M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
96
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
11Abandoned

httpsnippet

HTTP Request snippet generator for many languages & libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

fetch-intercept

Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http intercepts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
req

requestify

Simplifies node HTTP request making.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

make-fetch-happen

making fetch happen for npm

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
8M
Last Commit
4d ago
sg

simple-get

Simplest way to make http get requests. Supports HTTPS, redirects, gzip/deflate, streams in < 100 lines

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
375
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
21d ago

request-promise

The simplified HTTP request client 'request' with Promise support. Powered by Bluebird.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
2yrs ago

node-fetch-npm

A light-weight module that brings window.fetch to Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hyp

hyperquest

make streaming http requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
4yrs ago