10 Best Node.js HTTP Proxy Libraries

nee

needle

Nimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.8M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
whi

whistle

HTTP, HTTP2, HTTPS, Websocket debugging proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.9K
Weekly Downloads
665
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
hpm

http-proxy-middleware

⚡ The one-liner node.js http-proxy middleware for connect, express and browser-sync

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
12.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use

http-proxy

A full-featured http proxy for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
12.5M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
tun

tunnel

Node HTTP/HTTPS Agents for tunneling proxies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
3.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hmp

http-mitm-proxy

HTTP Man In The Middle (MITM) Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

anyproxy

A fully configurable http/https proxy in NodeJS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
19.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

hiproxy

🛠 hiproxy is a lightweight proxy tool for Front-End developers based on Node.js that supports an NGINX-like configuration. 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
656
Weekly Downloads
531
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hpa

http-proxy-agent

An HTTP(s) proxy `http.Agent` implementation for HTTP endpoints

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
23.5M
Last Commit
5mos ago

typed-rest-client

Node Rest and Http Clients with typings for use with TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
5mos ago

configurable-http-proxy

node-http-proxy plus a REST API

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
7d ago
ehp

express-http-proxy

Proxy middleware for express/connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
241K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@nuxtjs/proxy

The one-liner node.js http-proxy middleware solution for Nuxt.js using http-proxy-middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
366
Weekly Downloads
301K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ip

iisexpress-proxy

A simple local proxy for accessing IIS Express from remote machines.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
664
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
4d ago
hpt

http-proxy-to-socks

hpts(http-proxy-to-socks) is a nodejs client to convert socks proxy into http proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
767
Last Commit
2yrs ago

http-proxy-zz

A full-featured http proxy for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pro

proxynova

node.js interface to the proxynova.com proxy list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago