10 Best Node.js HTTP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
axios
Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.9M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121
Easy to Use
114
Great Documentation
94
Performant
node-fetch
A light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
36.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
27
Top Feedback
22
Easy to Use
18
Great Documentation
14
Performant
node-forge
A native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps
Save
(BSD-3-Clause OR GPL-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
15.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
got
got
🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.1M
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
6
Performant
nee
needle
Nimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.8M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
superagent
Ajax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.3M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
20
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
node-cache
a node internal (in-memory) caching module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
nv
node-vault
Client for HashiCorp's Vault
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
82.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
wet
wetty
Terminal in browser over http/https. (Ajaxterm/Anyterm alternative, but much better)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vcc
v8-compile-cache
Require hook for automatic V8 compile cache persistence
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
19.9M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
typed-rest-client
Node Rest and Http Clients with typings for use with TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
methods
HTTP verbs that node supports
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
22.3M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
popsicle
Simple HTTP requests for node and the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
326K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hatsy/hatsy
Asynchronous TypeScript-friendly HTTP server for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
unirest
Unirest in Node.js: Simplified, lightweight HTTP client library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
940
Weekly Downloads
72.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
