10 Best Node.js HTTP Cookie Parser Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
tough-cookie

RFC6265 Cookies and CookieJar for Node.js

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
39.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

cookie-parser

Parse HTTP request cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
9
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
5Performant

cookie-session

Simple cookie-based session middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
174K
Last Commit
2mos ago
scp

set-cookie-parser

Parse HTTP set-cookie headers in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
13d ago
cs

cookie-storage

A Web Storage interface for Cookie

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
tc

tiny-cookie

A tiny cookie manipulation plugin for the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
47.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ce

cookie-encrypter

Transparently encrypt/decrypt your cookie with Nodejs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sc

set-cookie

Set a cookie using the same API on both the client and the server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
cp

@nest-middlewares/cookie-parser

Common, injectable middlewares for NestJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
pc

protected-cookie

Middleware for express to protect cookie making it HttpOnly, but adding flag to check for existence

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago