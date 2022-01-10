openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js HTML Templating Engine Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

handlebars

Minimal templating on steroids.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.7M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
40
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant

eta

Embedded JS template engine for Node, Deno, and the browser. Lighweight, fast, and pluggable. Written in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
148K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ejs

ejs

Embedded JavaScript templates -- http://ejs.co

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.9M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
19
Top Feedback
14Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
7Performant
mus

mustache

Minimal templating with {{mustaches}} in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

marko

A declarative, HTML-based language that makes building web apps fun

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback

jade

Pug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
433K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

pug

Pug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

nunjucks

A powerful templating engine with inheritance, asynchronous control, and more (jinja2 inspired)

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
414K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rem

remixml

Remixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine

(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

squirrelly

Semi-embedded JS template engine that supports helpers, filters, partials, and template inheritance. 4KB minzipped, written in TypeScript ⛺

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
12.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback