handlebars
Minimal templating on steroids.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
eta
Embedded JS template engine for Node, Deno, and the browser. Lighweight, fast, and pluggable. Written in TypeScript
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
ejs
Embedded JavaScript templates -- http://ejs.co
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mustache
Minimal templating with {{mustaches}} in JavaScript
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
marko
A declarative, HTML-based language that makes building web apps fun
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jade
Pug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
pug
Pug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
nunjucks
A powerful templating engine with inheritance, asynchronous control, and more (jinja2 inspired)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
remixml
Remixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
squirrelly
Semi-embedded JS template engine that supports helpers, filters, partials, and template inheritance. 4KB minzipped, written in TypeScript ⛺
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In