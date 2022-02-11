openbase logo
10 Best Node.js HTML Parser Libraries

cheerio

Fast, flexible, and lean implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.8M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
77
Top Feedback
28Easy to Use
26Great Documentation
12Performant

jsdom

A JavaScript implementation of various web standards, for use with Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
19.5M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
26
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
10Performant
7Easy to Use
nhp

node-html-parser

A very fast HTML parser, generating a simplified DOM, with basic element query support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
560
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
htm

htmlparser2

The fast & forgiving HTML and XML parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
19.7M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
par

parse5

HTML parsing/serialization toolset for Node.js. WHATWG HTML Living Standard (aka HTML5)-compliant.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
29M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rem

remixml

Remixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine

(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

swagger-parser

Swagger 2.0 and OpenAPI 3.0 parser/validator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
828
Weekly Downloads
679K
Last Commit
4mos ago
hps

html-parse-stringify

Parses well-formed HTML (meaning all tags closed) into an AST and back. quickly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
10mos ago
sax

sax

A sax style parser for JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
31.5M
Last Commit
5yrs ago

koa-bodyparser

a body parser for koa

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
681K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

htmljs-parser

An HTML parser recognizes content and string placeholders and allows JavaScript expressions as attribute values

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
dth

draftjs-to-html

Library for converting Draftjs editor content state to HTML

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
144K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fhp

fast-html-parser

A very fast HTML parser, generating a simplified DOM, with basic element query support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago