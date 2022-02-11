Categories
10 Best Node.js HTML Parser Libraries
cheerio
Fast, flexible, and lean implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.8M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
77
Top Feedback
28
Easy to Use
26
Great Documentation
12
Performant
jsdom
A JavaScript implementation of various web standards, for use with Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
19.5M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
10
Performant
7
Easy to Use
nhp
node-html-parser
A very fast HTML parser, generating a simplified DOM, with basic element query support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
560
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
htm
htmlparser2
The fast & forgiving HTML and XML parser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
19.7M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
par
parse5
HTML parsing/serialization toolset for Node.js. WHATWG HTML Living Standard (aka HTML5)-compliant.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
29M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rem
remixml
Remixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine
(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
swagger-parser
Swagger 2.0 and OpenAPI 3.0 parser/validator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
828
Weekly Downloads
679K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hps
html-parse-stringify
Parses well-formed HTML (meaning all tags closed) into an AST and back. quickly.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sax
sax
A sax style parser for JS
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
31.5M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
koa-bodyparser
a body parser for koa
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
681K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
htmljs-parser
An HTML parser recognizes content and string placeholders and allows JavaScript expressions as attribute values
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dth
draftjs-to-html
Library for converting Draftjs editor content state to HTML
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
144K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fhp
fast-html-parser
A very fast HTML parser, generating a simplified DOM, with basic element query support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
