8 Best Node.js Holidays Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dh
date-holidays
worldwide holidays
Save
(ISC AND CC-BY-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
615
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
245.0KB
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dhp
date-holidays-parser
parser for worldwide holidays
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
46.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@holiday-jp/holiday_jp
Japanese holiday.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mh
moment-holiday
A Moment.js plugin for handling holidays. NO LONGER MAINTAINED (DEPRECATED)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fin
fincal
Market holidays and trading hours.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pho
pholiday
a persian calendar holidays library for javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cal
calendario
📆 Check if a day is a workday or holiday
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hol
holidays
Calculates holidays in a given year, currently only supports Icelandic holidays.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
