10 Best Node.js Hashing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
arg
argon2
Node.js bindings for Argon2 hashing algorithm
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
65.8K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Performant
4
Bleeding Edge
md5
md5
a JavaScript function for hashing messages with MD5
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
818
Weekly Downloads
7.7M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
oh
object-hash
Generate hashes from javascript objects in node and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
has
hasha
Hashing made simple. Get the hash of a buffer/string/stream/file.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
3.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
string-hash
Fast string hashing function for Node.JS.
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
has
hashring
hashring is a consistent hashing algorithm for Node.js that is compatible with libketama and python's hash_ring package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsh
jshashes
Fast and dependency-free cryptographic hashing library for node.js and browsers (supports MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA512, RIPEMD, HMAC)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
666
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
upa
upash
🔒Unified API for password hashing algorithms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ch
@wmhilton/crypto-hash
Tiny hashing module that uses the native crypto API in Node.js and the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ronomon/hash-table
Fast, reliable cuckoo hash table for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
