10 Best Node.js Hashing Libraries

arg

argon2

Node.js bindings for Argon2 hashing algorithm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
65.8K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Performant
4Bleeding Edge
md5

md5

a JavaScript function for hashing messages with MD5

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
818
Weekly Downloads
7.7M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
oh

object-hash

Generate hashes from javascript objects in node and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
has

hasha

Hashing made simple. Get the hash of a buffer/string/stream/file.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
3.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

string-hash

Fast string hashing function for Node.JS.

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
has

hashring

hashring is a consistent hashing algorithm for Node.js that is compatible with libketama and python's hash_ring package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
jsh

jshashes

Fast and dependency-free cryptographic hashing library for node.js and browsers (supports MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA512, RIPEMD, HMAC)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
666
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
upa

upash

🔒Unified API for password hashing algorithms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ch

@wmhilton/crypto-hash

Tiny hashing module that uses the native crypto API in Node.js and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
11d ago

@ronomon/hash-table

Fast, reliable cuckoo hash table for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4mos ago