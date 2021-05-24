Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best Node.js Graph Structure Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
graph-data-structure
A graph data structure with topological sort and shortest path algorithms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
og
open-graph
An Open Graph implementation for Node.js.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eds
efficient-data-structures
Efficient data structures for Node: heaps, queues, tries, string builders etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ds
data-structures
Fast, light and hassle-free JavaScript data structures, written in CoffeeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gj
graph-json
A JSON backed graph structure with advanced identification algorithms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tg
tiny-graph
Tiny graph data structure for Client or Server
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dgn
data-graph-nodejs
implemented Grapg structure in node js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package