Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Google Search API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
google-search-results-nodejs
Google Search Results Node.JS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gi
google-it
command line Google search and save to JSON
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sec
search-engine-client
A nodejs module to extract links from Google, Bing etc..
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
google-search
Execute a google search through it's api
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
google-search-results-serpwow
Scrape and parse Google search results in Node.JS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nri
node-reverse-image-search
A free solution for reverse image search using Google (Node.js only)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ysg
youtube-search-google-api
YouTube Search Google API for Node.js. Search for YouTube videos, channels, playlists and live events via Google API for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sg
search-google
It will allow to search results from google.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngs
node-google-search-trends
Node.js module to fetch localized Google trending searches
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lea
leadcollector
A robust Node.js scraper that collects search results from google and checks whether if they are built on wordpress
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gt
google-trends
scrap recent trend words on Google for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gn
gsearch-node
API for making google search requests with captcha support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grs
google-releated-searches
Scrap related searches on Google for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsa
gsaproxy
Google Search Appliance Node.js Proxy
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package