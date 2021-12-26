openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Google Search API Libraries

google-search-results-nodejs

Google Search Results Node.JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gi

google-it

command line Google search and save to JSON

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
sec

search-engine-client

A nodejs module to extract links from Google, Bing etc..

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
gs

google-search

Execute a google search through it's api

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
5yrs ago

google-search-results-serpwow

Scrape and parse Google search results in Node.JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1yr ago
nri

node-reverse-image-search

A free solution for reverse image search using Google (Node.js only)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
1yr ago
ysg

youtube-search-google-api

YouTube Search Google API for Node.js. Search for YouTube videos, channels, playlists and live events via Google API for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sg

search-google

It will allow to search results from google.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngs

node-google-search-trends

Node.js module to fetch localized Google trending searches

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
lea

leadcollector

A robust Node.js scraper that collects search results from google and checks whether if they are built on wordpress

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gt

google-trends

scrap recent trend words on Google for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gn

gsearch-node

API for making google search requests with captcha support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
grs

google-releated-searches

Scrap related searches on Google for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
gsa

gsaproxy

Google Search Appliance Node.js Proxy

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit