10 Best Node.js Google Places API Libraries

node-geocoder

nodejs geocoding library

MIT
848
73.2K
5d ago
5.0/ 5
2
1Great Documentation
google-places-web

A server-side wrapper around the Google Places Javascript API for Node (server side)

ISC
39
580
5mos ago
googleplaces

Node.js library for the Google Places API

MIT
80
1.2K
1yr ago
google-locations

Address searches via Google Geocoding for the Google Places API

MIT
15
213
6yrs ago
node-googleplaces

Just a simple node.js library for Google Places.

MIT
13
209
6yrs ago
dcts-google-places-api

Node client for Google Places API (placeSearch, placeDetails, placePhoto). Written by dcts.

MIT
101
google-locations-es6

Address searches via Google Geocoding for the Google Places API

MIT
15
10
6yrs ago
google-places-api

Node client for the Google Places API

ISC
9
googleplacesapi

Node.js library for the Google Places API

ISC
5
8
7yrs ago
google-places-textsearch

A Google Places lib for node.js

Unknown
0
0
9yrs ago
place-lookup

A lightweight Node.js module to get the latitude and longitude for any fuzzy place name using the Google Places API

MIT
0
googleplacesapi-0.0.3

Node.js library for the Google Places API

ISC
0
1
7yrs ago
google-places-collector

Collect data on places within an area of your city

MIT
1
0
4yrs ago