10 Best Node.js Google Maps API Libraries
goo
googlemaps
A simple way to query the Google Maps API from Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@googlemaps/google-maps-services-js
Node.js client library for Google Maps API Web Services
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jgm
jest-google-maps-mock
Jest mock for google maps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngl
node-geometry-library
Node JS/Javascript Geometry Library provides utility functions for the computation of geometric data on the surface of the Earth. Code ported from Google Maps Android API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gdm
google-distance-matrix
A Node.js wrapper for Goople Maps Distance Matrix API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gom
gomshal
Extracts Shared locations from Google Maps 🌍🔎👨👩👧👦 to JSON for Node.js. There is not an official api for Shared locations by Google, so it requires full username and password for Google account.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nji
node-js-info-bubble
Node InfoBubble
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gd
google_directions
Simpleset Way to Asynchronously Call the Google Directions API [Node.js Wrapper]
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gml
google-maps-lite
this zero-dependency package will provide a (nodejs-compatible) swagger-client for google-maps's web-apis, with a working web-demo
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wc
way-cli
A tool to help terminal users find their way.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
