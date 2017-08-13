Categories
7 Best Node.js Google Login API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gsi
google-sign-in
node.js library for integrating with Google sign in
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gl
google-login
Provides a primitive base class for class-based inheritance for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gplus-web-auth
Google+ authentication with client-side sessions for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soc
socialall
SocialAll library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
simple-oauth2-google-plus
A simple Node.js client library for Google+ OAuth2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
google-client-login
A Google client login API for node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
auth-social
A NodeJS/Typescript module for web application that supports authentication with Google and Facebook and can be extended to other provider.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
