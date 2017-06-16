openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Google Drive API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gd

google-drive

Node.js library to access Google Drive's API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ng

node-gdrive

Google driver for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago

node-google-drive-new

Library to operate with Google Drive API v3 from Node.js, using system user tokens or personal keys

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ncd

node-cloudfs-drive

Wrapper to simplify interaction with google drive apis

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gds

google-drive-shell

A command-line tool for uploading, downloading and listing Google Drive files.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
gdh

google-drive-handler

Utility functions for Google Drive. It can be used in client browser and server nodejs as well.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
egd

easy-google-drive

Easy NodeJS Google Drive API Auth in Promise way

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
gdu

google-drive-utils

Google Drive Utils. Get rid of boilerplate code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
dc

drive-creator

Small nodejs package that create an arborescence on google drive.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ng

@d0whc3r/node-gdrive

Google drive api for node made easy with typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago