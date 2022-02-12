openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Google Cloud API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

firebase-admin

Firebase Admin Node.js SDK

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
21
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
15Great Documentation
10Performant

@google-cloud/firestore

Node.js client for Google Cloud Firestore: a NoSQL document database built for automatic scaling, high performance, and ease of application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
551
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Slow

@google-cloud/storage

Node.js client for Google Cloud Storage: unified object storage for developers and enterprises, from live data serving to data analytics/ML to data archiving.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation

@google-cloud/translate

Node.js client for Google Cloud Translate: Dynamically translate text between thousands of language pairs.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
64.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@google-cloud/speech

Node.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

dialogflow

Node.js client for Dialogflow: Design and integrate a conversational user interface into your applications and devices.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@google-cloud/pubsub

Node.js client for Google Cloud Pub/Sub: Ingest event streams from anywhere, at any scale, for simple, reliable, real-time stream analytics.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
885K
Last Commit
4d ago

@google-cloud/common

🚀🐢 A set of classes and utilities used in Google npm modules.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
11d ago

@google-cloud/logging

Node.js client for Stackdriver Logging: Store, search, analyze, monitor, and alert on log data and events from Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
262K
Last Commit
5d ago

@google-cloud/paginator

A result paging utility used by Google node.js modules

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
9d ago

@google-cloud/bigquery

Node.js client for Google Cloud BigQuery: A fast, economical and fully-managed enterprise data warehouse for large-scale data analytics.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago

@google-cloud/tasks

Node.js client for Google Cloud Tasks: A fully managed service that allows you to manage the execution, dispatch and delivery of a large number of distributed tasks.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
10d ago

@google-cloud/kms

Node.js client for Cloud KMS: A cloud-hosted key management service that lets you manage cryptographic keys for your cloud services the same way you do on premises.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
57.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@google-cloud/datastore

Node.js client for Google Cloud Datastore: a highly-scalable NoSQL database for your web and mobile applications.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
59.1K
Last Commit
11d ago

@google-cloud/vision

Node.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
45.4K
Last Commit
10d ago

filefog

A thin cloud-service agnostic wrapper/interface to access and execute file operations in Node

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
6yrs ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago