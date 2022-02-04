openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Google API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

googleapis

Google's officially supported Node.js client library for accessing Google APIs. Support for authorization and authentication with OAuth 2.0, API Keys and JWT (Service Tokens) is included.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
895K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
41
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
16Performant

@google-cloud/firestore

Node.js client for Google Cloud Firestore: a NoSQL document database built for automatic scaling, high performance, and ease of application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
551
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Slow

@google-cloud/storage

Node.js client for Google Cloud Storage: unified object storage for developers and enterprises, from live data serving to data analytics/ML to data archiving.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation

google-auth-library

🔑 Google Auth Library for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@google-cloud/translate

Node.js client for Google Cloud Translate: Dynamically translate text between thousands of language pairs.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
64.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gl

google-libphonenumber

The up-to-date and reliable Google's libphonenumber package for node.js.

(MIT AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
797K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@google-cloud/speech

Node.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
gta

google-tts-api

Google TTS (Text-To-Speech) for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@google-cloud/pubsub

Node.js client for Google Cloud Pub/Sub: Ingest event streams from anywhere, at any scale, for simple, reliable, real-time stream analytics.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
885K
Last Commit
4d ago

@google-cloud/logging

Node.js client for Stackdriver Logging: Store, search, analyze, monitor, and alert on log data and events from Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
262K
Last Commit
5d ago

@google-cloud/bigquery

Node.js client for Google Cloud BigQuery: A fast, economical and fully-managed enterprise data warehouse for large-scale data analytics.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago

@googlemaps/google-maps-services-js

Node.js client library for Google Maps API Web Services

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
2d ago

@google-cloud/tasks

Node.js client for Google Cloud Tasks: A fully managed service that allows you to manage the execution, dispatch and delivery of a large number of distributed tasks.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
10d ago

@google-cloud/datastore

Node.js client for Google Cloud Datastore: a highly-scalable NoSQL database for your web and mobile applications.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
59.1K
Last Commit
11d ago

@google-cloud/vision

Node.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
45.4K
Last Commit
10d ago

@google-cloud/compute

Node.js client for Google Compute Engine: Scalable, High-Performance Virtual Machines

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
26.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@google-cloud/automl

Node.js client for Google Cloud AutoML: Train high quality custom machine learning models with minimum effort and machine learning expertise.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
11d ago

@google-cloud/aiplatform

Vertex AI client for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
978
Last Commit
6d ago

@google-cloud/datacatalog

Node.js client for Google Cloud DataCatalog: Attach metadata to Google Cloud Platform resources like BigQuery Tables.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
544
Last Commit
6d ago