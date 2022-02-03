Categories
7 Best Node.js Google Analytics Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tui-grid
🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
universal-analytics
A node module for Google's Universal Analytics and Measurement Protocol
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
936
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsg
node-simple-ga
A simple to use NodeJs package for the Google Analytics Reporting API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nodealytics
Server-side google analytics collection for node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
node-gapi
Simple node.js module to make requests of Google Analytics
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
api-ganalytics
NodeJS API analytics using Google Analytics
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ga
g-analytics
Easy to use nodejs google analytics client, which uses Measurement Protocol and supports coonnection pooling
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
