7 Best Node.js Google Analytics Libraries

tui-grid

🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
universal-analytics

A node module for Google's Universal Analytics and Measurement Protocol

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
936
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
nsg

node-simple-ga

A simple to use NodeJs package for the Google Analytics Reporting API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
1yr ago

nodealytics

Server-side google analytics collection for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ng

node-gapi

Simple node.js module to make requests of Google Analytics

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ag

api-ganalytics

NodeJS API analytics using Google Analytics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ga

g-analytics

Easy to use nodejs google analytics client, which uses Measurement Protocol and supports coonnection pooling

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago